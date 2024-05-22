Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina received a delegation from Masdar, the UAE’s renewable energy company, to discuss enhancing co-operation in investment and development of wind energy projects in the kingdom.

Bapco Energies Group chief executive Mark Thomas attended the meeting.

Dr Bin Daina highlighted the strong bilateral ties and co-operation between Bahrain and the UAE, particularly in the energy sector, emphasising Bahrain’s commitment to work on environment friendly joint projects that contribute to achieving carbon neutrality and reducing emissions.

He said that Bapco Energies’ agreement with Masdar is a strategic move that contributes to carbon removal in various sectors.

The minister praised the joint efforts of Bapco Energies and Masdar, highlighting their commitment to diversifying Bahrain’s clean energy sources, which aligns with Bahrain’s national energy strategy, that aims for a 30 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2060.