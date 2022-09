National carrier, Oman Air on Wednesday announced special fares for football fans wishing to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

To encourage more citizens, the national carrier said that economy class fares to Qatar will begin from OMR 49 and OMR 155 for business class during the time of World Cup matches.

Oman Air will carry thousands of football fans from Oman to Qatar daily.

By: Times News Service