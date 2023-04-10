SANA’A — Signs of a ‘breakthrough’ in the Yemeni crisis appeared to be on the horizon as a Saudi delegation for negotiations landed in Sana’a, capital of Yemen.



A number of political delegations frequented Sana’s in recent days to come up with a mechanism to put an end to the years of conflict and bring normalcy back with regard to Yemen’s relationship with its neighbors in general and Saudi Arabia in particular.



According to political and media sources, a Saudi delegation arrived in Sana’a on Sunday to hold talks with the Houthi militia, seeking to revive the peace process in the wake of the rapprochement happened in the Saudi-Iranian relations.



The Saudi delegation, headed by Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber, met with the head of the Ansar Allah group's political council, to discuss a new agreement that guarantees the start of a new phase of bilateral relations.



The arrival of the Saudi delegation to Sana’a comes one night after the arrival of an Omani delegation to discuss the same initiative that leads to the end of the conflict that has been going on for eight years.



Sources at the Sana’a International Airport revealed that an Omani delegation arrived in Sana’a and met with Muhammad Abdul Salam, spokesman of Ansar Allah group, to hold talks and discussions that could eventually lead to extending the truce and opening a new horizon for the implementation of the peace process.



This comes 48 hours after a Saudi diplomatic delegation discussed mechanisms for reopening the Saudi embassy in their talks in the Iranian capital Tehran. This is in the wake of the tripartite agreement that was signed on March 10 between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which was brokered by China, so as to start a new page in bilateral relations between the two countries. The agreement was reached with a condition to respect the internal affairs of states, as well as to activate a number of agreements previously concluded between Riyadh and Tehran, and to maintain the security of the region.



The Yemeni Foreign Minister Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak confirmed that Saudi Arabia had never closed its doors to the Houthi group or others, and that Saudi Arabia had always stressed the need to take advantage of any opportunity that would be beneficial to all Yemenis.



The Yemeni minister said in a television interview that contact is permanent, whether in the political or security part, with Saudi Arabia and there have always been Saudi assurances that any incentives that will lead to everyone sitting at the table will be adopted.

