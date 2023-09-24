Taking to microblogging platform X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said he looking for a “distinguished young man or woman who represents the youth and follows up on issues” that are of interest to them. The selected applicant will become the Minister of Youth in the UAE Cabinet.

“We want the person to be knowledgeable about the UAE; be brave and strong in representing his country, and passionate about serving the homeland,” he said.

Those who are “competent, capable and honest” to be Minister of Youth have been asked to send their applications to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs at ContactUs@moca.gov.ae.

Nurturing the next generation of leaders is among the highest priorities for the UAE government, with the country’s leaders often remarking how important the youth is for them.

The country’s youth policy is so robust that Arab youngsters voted the UAE as their top choice to live in for 12 years straight, according to the annual Asda’a BCW Arab Youth Survey.

In 2016, the country appointed the world’s youngest minister when Shamma bint Sohail Faris Al Mazrui became Minister of State for Youth Affairs at the age of 22. She was selected from a pool of young individuals who were nominated by universities from across the country.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).