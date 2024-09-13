SHARJAH - The Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock (SDAL) has begun distributing non-genetically modified wheat seeds to farmers, as part of an initiative supported by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This distribution initiative aims to strengthen the emirate's food security strategy and achieve self-sufficiency in wheat cultivation. =

Salem Abdullah Al Kaabi launched the third phase of the initiative at the wheat farm in Mleiha, attended by members of the Wheat Growers Association and several farmers.

Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of SDAL, emphasised that the ongoing distribution of wheat seeds is part of Sharjah's Food Security Strategy.

“The Ruler of Sharjah has shown strong support for local wheat cultivation, encouraging farmers to transform unused land into productive farms. This initiative promotes sustainable agricultural projects, healthy food production, and reduced reliance on foreign imports, aligning with government policies that support local farms and affordable food supplies.”

Al Tunaiji highlighted the success of the first two phases, which saw the distribution of 15 tons of wheat seeds to around 800 farmers across the UAE. The department continues to employ advanced agricultural methods to ensure safe and high-quality food production.

Salem Abdullah Al Kaabi, Director of SDAL, said the initiative aims to produce high-quality wheat through the distribution of non-genetically modified seeds. “Over 15 tonnes of the “Yukura Rojo” strain will be distributed, and farmers are encouraged to participate.”