Salim bin Ali al Hakmani, Chairman of the Consumer Protection Authority, and other officials at the World Food Day celebration of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR)

Oman has clocked a milestone in the first half of 2024 for agriculture and fishing, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR).

The gross domestic product (GDP) from the two activities rose to RO 451.2 million in the first half of this year compared to RO 423.4 million for the same period last year, and the contribution rate to the GDP at market price increased from 2.3 per cent to 2.4 per cent during the period.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of World Food Day, Khalisa bint Talib al Hadramiyah, Director-General of Planning at the MoAFWR, said that various factors have contributed to this immense growth rate.

"Oman has adopted comprehensive development policies for the sectors of agriculture, fisheries, and water resources while enhancing modern technology and techniques such as artificial intelligence, digital agriculture, scientific research and innovation to increase productivity and transform agricultural and food systems to achieve self-sufficiency," she said.

Al Hadrami further said that Oman has achieved tangible progress in the Global Food Security Index, as the country was ranked 35 out of 113 countries and 3rd in the Arab world.

According to her, one of the most prominent initiatives achieved by Oman in this field is the focus on supporting small farmers and fishermen and strengthening local food supply chains to reduce dependence on imports, which enhances food independence and eases global crises.

Additionally, the Ministry works with supporting bodies such as the Ministry of Health to push forward food fortification with micronutrients, in addition to raising awareness to enhance nutritional and health awareness among citizens and residents on risks associated with malnutrition or chronic diseases.

World Food Day is an international day celebrated every year worldwide on October 16 to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945.

World Food Day was celebrated by the Ministry in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Oman Food Bank under the auspices of Salim bin Ali al Hakmani, Chairman of the Consumer Protection Authority, under the slogan "The Right to Food for a Better Life and Future," a slogan that embodies hope and challenge at the same time. Food is not just a daily need but a basic right for every human being on earth.

World Food Day focuses on one of the most important components of a decent human life, which is the right to obtain safe and healthy food. This right is considered a fundamental pillar for achieving food security and well-being for societies and reflects the commitment of governments towards their citizens in providing their basic needs for food and healthy water to ensure a decent and sustainable life.

