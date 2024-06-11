Muscat: The Tax Authority, in cooperation with Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organised an awareness seminar on 'Value Added Tax and Excise Tax', at the Chamber's headquarters.

The seminar targeted the entrepreneurs. The seminar is part of a series of awareness seminars organised by the Tax Authority in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

It included several topics such as the importance of tax awareness in enhancing tax compliance, the method of submitting VAT returns through the Tax Authority’s portal, as well as the methods of accounting transactions for taxes. The seminar concluded with discussion and response to the attendees' inquiries.

