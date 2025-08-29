ADEN - Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council member Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, Yemeni Prime Minister Salem bin Braik, and UAE Ambassador to Yemen Mohammad Al-Zaabi inaugurated the second phase of the 120-megawatt solar power plant in the Bir Ahmed area of Yemen's interim capital, Adan, on Thursday.

The total capacity of the project is expected to top 240-megawatts upon completion in 2026, according to Yemeni news agency SABA.

The project, implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Electricity and Energy, represents a strategic step in the field of renewable energy, aiming to alleviate suffering of it residents in Adan during the summer, through reduction of imported fuel, and enhancing reliance on clean and sustainable sources. It is the first of its kind in Yemen, as it is expected to generate approximately 247,000 megawatt-hours annually, sufficient to power hundreds of thousands of homes, in addition to reducing more than 142,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, which is equivalent to emissions produced by more than 85,000 cars.

During his speech, Al-Zubaidi expressed gratitude for the unlimited support provided by the UAE, stressing that this project represents a major step to be a model for other governorates to establish similar stations. UAE Ambassador affirmed that the second phase of the stations came under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, praising the government's efforts that contributed to the project's success and the role of the company and its commitment to completing the second phase before next summer.

