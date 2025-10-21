Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (Salic), a wholly-owned unit of Saudi PIF, and global agri-tech leader Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Syngenta), have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to combine their expertise to create a resilient agri-food sector in Saudi Arabia and globally.

The LOI aligns with the shared mission of both entities to bolster global food security through strategic partnerships, technology and responsible practices, said Salic in a statement.

It outlines how the two entities plan to explore joint projects in sustainable farming, digital agriculture, soil health, crop protection solutions, and other areas.

Potential project areas could include climate-smart farming practices, sustainable soil management, crop and seed solutions, capacity building, technical training, best practice-sharing initiatives, and knowledge transfer through the creation of centers of excellence.

These mentioned areas will involve other focus points like water conservation, development of soil regeneration methods, and digital farm management platforms.

Salic Group CEO Suliman Al Rumeih said: "This collaboration with Syngenta reflects Salic’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global partnerships. Together, we aim to help transform agriculture by integrating technology, knowledge, and responsible practices – empowering farmers, conserving resources, and building resilient food systems that strengthen Saudi Arabia’s food security and support future generations worldwide."

Alexander Berkovskiy, Regional Director AMEA, Syngenta, expressed delight at its partnership with Salic to improve global food security and build resilient food systems in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

"Through this collaboration, we will help agriculture transform – exploring innovative and sustainable solutions, infrastructure, education and training to equip farmers for success to ensure enough safe, nutritious, affordable food for all," he stated.

The two parties will establish working groups to identify and prioritise specific projects that contribute to Saudi Arabia’s food security objectives, as well as supporting sustainable food systems to meet the needs of future generations around the world.

