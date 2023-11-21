The Saudi Arabian Al-Lami Holding Group is planning to invest $500 million in the Egyptian tourism and real estate sectors over the next two years, CEO Mohammed Talaat Al Lami told Asharq Business.

The group is working on opening a new hotel in Sharm El-Sheikh in 2024, with investments worth $50 million and a hotel capacity of 500 rooms, Al Lami added.

Moreover, the group will also build a residential project and a mall on an area of 85 feddans in the Green Belt area in the 6th of October City with $100 million in investments, he revealed.

The construction works at this project are set to commence in the first half of 2024, he pointed out.

