RIYADH — General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, the Chief of General Staff, along with General Michael Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command, attended "Red Sands 2.", a joint military exercise conducted by the Saudi armed forces in collaboration with their US Central Command counterparts.

During the exercise, General Al-Ruwaili received a comprehensive briefing on the drill's objectives, the capabilities of the participating forces, and their assigned tasks.

Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Maliki, Director of the "Red Sands 2" drill, which is one of several military exercises planned by the Saudi and US militaries, reported that the three-day drill successfully achieved all of its intended goals. Among the most critical achievements were the strengthening of military ties between the two friendly nations, the acquisition of valuable experience, the enhancement of skills, and an overall improvement in the readiness of the Saudi armed forces to address potential threats.

The exercise primarily focused on methods for detecting and responding to unmanned aircraft systems, the utilization of various weaponry, jamming and deception systems, as well as incorporating artificial intelligence techniques.

General Al-Maliki further emphasized that the Saudi armed forces executed their assigned tasks with exceptional professionalism and precision. He attributed this success in no small part to the support provided by the leadership of the country.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).