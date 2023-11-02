WASHINGTON — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the headquarters of the Department of Defense in Washington on Wednesday.



Prince Khalid and Austin held official talks during which they reviewed the historical friendly relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States of America. They reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the two countries in the military and defense field, and ways to strengthen and develop it. The pioneering role of the two countries at regional and international levels in achieving international peace and security was also figured in the talks.



The defense ministers also discussed the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, and the efforts made to address them, in accordance with the joint vision of the two countries, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.



Earlier, upon arrival at the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, an official reception ceremony was held for Prince Khalid during which the national anthem of the two countries was played. Prince Khalid inspected the guard of honor.



The reception was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid Al-Bayari, Director General of the Office of Minister of Defense Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif, and the Military Attaché at the Saudi embassy in Washington and Ottawa Brig. Gen. Salman bin Awad Al-Harbi.



The meeting was also attended from the American side by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Charles Brown, Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Lt. Gen. Ronald Clark, Special Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy Brian Seagraves, Director of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Kelly Magsamin, and the Military Attaché at US embassy to the Kingdom Brig. Gen. Richard Quirk.



As part of his official visit to the USA, Prince Khalid had met with other senior US officials, including National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan.

