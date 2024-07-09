RIYADH — The Public Prosecution has instructed oversight, control, and investigation authorities handling cases under the whistleblower, witness, expert, and victim protection system to ensure the confidentiality of their identities and addresses in all correspondence, records, and documents.

This measure is to be implemented when necessary or upon request.



Emphasizing the importance of cooperation with the court, the prosecution highlighted the necessity for these authorities to facilitate witnesses in giving their testimonies without any form of interference or delay.

