OSLO — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan met with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, on the sidelines of the visit of the members of the ministerial committee appointed by the joint Arab-Islamic Summit to Oslo.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two Kingdoms, as well as ways to enhance and develop them in all fields.

Furthermore, the Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and its surrounding, in addition to the importance of taking all urgent steps to achieve a ceasefire.

It is also important to create the necessary conditions to ensure the security of relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, the two counterparts stressed.

Prince Faisal and Eide touched on the necessity of creating serious political conditions to achieve a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinians’ access to their legitimate rights and contributes to achieving international peace and security.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).