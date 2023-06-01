RIYADH — The Ministry of Education announced that the new academic calendar for the year 1445 (2023-24) includes three semesters and 38 academic weeks, as well as 180 school days, 60 days of various vacations, and 68 days of full summer vacation. This is applicable to all the phases of public and university education institutions as well as technical and vocational training institutions.



The ministry said in a statement that the first semester of the academic year will begin on Sunday, Safar 4, 1445, corresponding to Aug. 20, 2023, and ends with the end of the working hours on Thursday, Jamad Al-Awwal 2, 1445, corresponding to Nov. 16, 2023.



The second semester will begin, on Sunday, Jamad Al-Awwal 12, 1445, corresponding to Nov. 26, 2023 and ends with the end of working hours on Thursday, Shaban 12, 1445 corresponding to Feb. 22, 2024. The third semester will start on Sunday, Shaban 22, 1445, corresponding to March 3, 2024, and ends with the end of working hours on Monday Dhul Hijjah 4, 1445 corresponding to June 10, 2024.



The date for the return of educational supervisors and employees of educational offices, schools and institutes at all educational levels and kindergartens is on Sunday, Muharram 26, 1445, corresponding to Aug. 13, 2023. The second round exams will also start on that day.



The new academic calendar includes 10 different types of holidays, including four long vacations, vacation during the end of the first and second semesters, the mid-semester vacation, in addition to the National Day, and Foundation Day holidays, as well as the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.



The academic calendar for the year 1445 gives public and private universities, and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), Saudi schools abroad and the community schools the flexibility to make changes in the calendar dates in accordance with the specific regulations in this respect.



The start of the study for the academic year 1446/1447 was set on Sunday, Safar, 14, 1446 AH corresponding to Aug. 18, 2024, the ministry said in the statement.

