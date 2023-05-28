TABUK – NEOM has allocated 95% from its area to preserve the natural environment.

The natural environments are the sea, wild, coastal environments, in addition to establishing NEOM preserve in Al-Asilah which include the Arabian oryx, the Arabian sand gazelle (known as reem), the mountain gazelle, the ibex, and the ostrich.

This has been revealed at the second Tabuk Forum, which NEOM organized for the second year in a row under the title of “The future of Human and place”, where NEOM and its sectors are providing definitions for different programs that it has sought to achieve and continue to do so.

NEOM’s sectors of social responsibility, sport, tourism, media, career guidance management, human resources, contracts and purchases, hospitality, education and scholarship are working on developing the local content, and achieving sustainable economic growth.

It also works toward developing the social and cultural impact of NEOM’ programs, showing the outputs of the social responsibilities, the successful stories, in addition to the economic opportunities and the provided training for the local society.

Each of NEOM’S sectors provide a course in terms of empowering families and developing their local investments, in addition to improving the life’s quality for them.

Moreover, it’ll create a positive developmental, social, economic impact on the families and their regions through supporting the local projects, and supporting the talented youth and entrepreneurs.

Each sector also offers several programs and initiatives that target the region at all the social, economic, educational levels.

