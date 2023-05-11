JEDDAH — Sandstorm with a speed of more than 45 kilometers per hour would hit eight regions across the Kingdom from Thursday to Saturday, according to the forecast of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).



The center stated that dusty winds will be experienced in the regions of Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, and Tabuk, in addition to the northern parts of the regions of Madinah, Hail, Riyadh, Al-Qassim, and the Eastern Province.



Last week, the NCM warned of weather fluctuations in most regions of the Kingdom. Moderate to heavy thunderstorms accompanied by active downward winds, with a speed of more than 60 km/h, experienced in many parts of the country.

