RIYADH — Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, has approved new regulations governing the cultivation of wheat and seasonal fodder, effective immediately upon publication.



The regulations permit local agricultural companies and large farmers to cultivate wheat and seasonal fodder. However, the drilling of new wells for these crops is prohibited on the sedimentary shelf, with reliance solely on existing licensed wells.



Licenses may be granted for maintenance, cleaning, or deepening existing wells as needed, subject to the regulatory conditions outlined by Umm Al-Qura newspaper.



Before commencing cultivation, local agricultural companies and farmers must obtain a license to use their water sources (wells) according to the established regulations. Additionally, they are required to implement water conservation measures, ensuring irrigation efficiency of at least 75%.



License holders are obligated to cultivate wheat and seasonal fodder annually, with wheat planting starting at the beginning of the season and concluding at harvest, and seasonal fodder beginning in winter and ending in spring, within a maximum period of 180 days to one year.



The authority will purchase the wheat crop from licensed growers, with quantities capped at 1.5 million tons per year, priced periodically based on agreements between the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Finance.



The total area designated for wheat cultivation by agricultural companies and large farmers in alluvial shelf regions is limited to 50,000 hectares, contingent on infrastructure availability and existing well licenses.



Cultivation of seasonal fodder is allowed only through an established agricultural cycle, with necessary licenses issued by the Ministry.



Before initiating cultivation, all licensed wells must be equipped with meters and data transmitters as specified by the Ministry, ensuring compliance with water quotas and cultivation timelines.

