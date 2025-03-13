MAKKAH — The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture announced the successful localization of chia cultivation in a number of relatively advantageous areas of Saudi Arabia, especially in Makkah region.

This underscores the ministry's efforts to develop the agricultural sector by localizing new crops that are compatible with local climatic conditions, contributing to enhancing food security and preserving environmental sustainability in Saudi Arabia.

Chia seeds belong to the mint family and are native to Central America. They are evergreen plants with serrated edges and small, purple flowers with white in the center. It also has a high pollination rate and can reach a height of one meter. The yield per hectare is 800-1200 kg of chia seeds. They are unconventional plants, as they are fast-growing and remain in the soil for about 130 days, and they consume little water.

The ministry also encouraged the localization of chia plant cultivation in areas with comparative advantages, such as the "Saudi Rural" program, which contributes to empowering and supporting farmers. It noted that the plant's leaves are used in processing industries, such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and natural oils.

Chia plant adapts to the environmental conditions in Saudi Arabia, as it grows in areas with warm weather at temperatures ranging between 15-30 degrees Celsius. The success of its cultivation in the Kingdom comes within its plans to diversify agricultural crops and achieve their sustainability, as field experiments have proven the success of its localization in Taif Governorate in the Makkah region on an area ranging in length from 100 meters, and its width from 70 meters.

The chia plant is fertilized with fully decomposed organic fertilizer at a rate of 30)cubic meters per hectare, with regular integrated chemical fertilization. It is distinguished by its ability to withstand short periods of drought. The success of its cultivation in the Kingdom enhances the sustainability and efficiency of agricultural crops, which contributes to supporting self-sufficiency, according to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



