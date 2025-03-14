RIYADH — The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) confirmed that Saudi Arabia's tomato production amounted to more than 691,875 tons in 2023, achieving a self-sufficiency rate of 76%, which reflects the great development in the agricultural sector and its ability to meet local needs.



MEWA explained that the amount of tomato production in open farms exceeded 392,294 tons, while the amount of production in greenhouses exceeded 299,581 tons, reflecting its continuous efforts to develop the vegetable sector, which contributes to supporting food security in Saudi Arabia.



Farmers are to adopt modern agricultural methods, which contribute to improving production quality and increasing yield, the ministry said.



This is achieved by supporting farmers and encouraging the use of advanced technologies such as greenhouses and hydroponics, which contribute to increasing productivity and reducing water consumption, enhancing agricultural sustainability and supporting food security in Saudi Arabia, it added.



As part of a campaign launched during Ramadan, the ministry called on consumers to rely on local products, given their high quality and nutritional value. MEWA noted the importance of reducing food waste, as consumption rates increase during the holy month.



The ministry is working to support local products to contribute to achieving food sustainability and strengthening the national economy. It also continues its efforts to develop the agricultural sector and enhance food security in line with the goals of Vision 2030.



