The General Directorate of Passports, an affiliate of the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the Saudi Space Commission, has launched a special stamp under the name "Saudi Arabia Toward Space", coinciding with the launch of the scientific Saudi astronauts' mission on the International Space Station.

The stamp will be made available to travelers through Jeddah-based King Abdulaziz International Airport, Riyadh-based King Khalid International Airport, and Dammam-based King Fahd International Airport.

The Saudi Space Commission launched the "Saudi Arabia Toward Space" campaign to boost the Kingdom's position in the field of space globally, its contribution to international space activities, and the endeavor to achieve the goals of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.