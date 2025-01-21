RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice said that labor courts across Saudi Arabia pronounced more than 130,000 judgments during the year 2024, and this figure records an increase of 21 percent compared to the previous year 2023. A total of 290,000 court sessions were held during the last year.



The ministry said that labor courts contributed to shortening the average lifespan of a labor case to just 20 days, which is the period from the date of filing the case until it is closed. It added that the average number of sessions for closed cases was two sessions.



The ministry stressed that consolidating the concept of institutionalization and the work of central departments such as the Case Preparation Center and the Case Audit Center have contributed to raising the courts’ achievement and speeding up the resolution of cases.



Labor courts were able to resolve thousands of labor cases during the past year, which was reflected in protecting the rights of workers and employers alike, and improving the business environment and making it more stable and attractive.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).