Tokyo: Japanese Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada held talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, at the ministry in Tokyo.



An official ceremony was held for the arriving Saudi minister of defense, during which the national anthems of the two countries were played and the guard of honor was inspected.



The two officials discussed bilateral relations, and military and defense cooperation, and reviewed the latest regional and international developments and the efforts exerted to deal with them, as well as issues of common concern.



Attending the meeting on the Saudi side were Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Biyari, Saudi Ambassador to Japan Naif Al-Fahadi and Director General of the Minister of Defense Office Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.



On the Japanese side were Japanese Chief of Joint Staff Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide, Vice Minister of Defense for International Affairs Oka Masami, Commissioner of Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) Fukasawa Masaki, head of Defense Ministry's Policy Bureau Kazuo Masuda and Director General for International Affairs of the Bureau of Defense Policy at the Japanese Ministry of Defense Miura Jun.