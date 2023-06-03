CAPE TOWN — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Friday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Cape Town, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of Friends of BRICS Group.



During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in many fields, in addition to following up on the steps to implement the agreement between the two countries signed in Beijing, including the intensification of bilateral work to achieve international peace and security.



The two sides expressed their desire to intensify consultative meetings and discuss ways of cooperation to achieve more positive prospects for bilateral and multilateral relations, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and the two peoples.

