RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a royal decree exempting government agencies from penalties and fines resulting from their violation of the Law of Municipal Licensing Procedures.

This is with a condition that they shall correct that violation within one year, effective from the date of the issuance of the decree.



The royal decree granted the minister of municipalities and housing the authority to extend the grace period for another year.

These exemptions cover those municipal licenses that are mentioned in the Law of Municipal Licensing Procedures, issued by a royal decree in 1435 AH.

