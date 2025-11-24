JOHANNESBURG — On behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated on Sunday in the second-day sessions of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, during a panel titled “A fair and equitable future for all critical minerals: decent work and artificial intelligence.”

In his address, Prince Faisal praised South Africa’s presidency of the G20 and its efforts in shaping this year’s strategic outcomes, which he said built on past achievements and helped advance solutions to the challenges facing many member states.

He underscored the need to ensure fairness and equity in accessing and investing in critical minerals, resources he described as essential for economic growth and for striking a balance between development and environmental protection amid the global shift toward green economies and clean technologies.

“The Kingdom views artificial intelligence as a key driver of innovation, resource efficiency, and sustainability across sectors,” he said.

“Responsible AI development requires dialogue, cooperation, collective action, respect for international law, consumer protection, and safeguarding intellectual property, ultimately forming the basis for a fair and inclusive governance framework.”

Prince Faisal reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to working with G20 members to build a more inclusive, just, and sustainable global economic system rooted in cooperation, innovation, and equal opportunity, one that supports shared prosperity and protects the future of coming generations.

The session was attended by Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Saudi G20 Sherpa Abdulmohsen Al-Khalaf.

