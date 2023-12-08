RIYADH — A Saudi Arabian Royal Air Force F-15SA fighter plane crashed, killing two members of the crew on board, during a training mission in Dhahran in the Eastern Province on Thursday.



Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, said that the plane crash occurred at 12:50 pm on Thursday while it was carrying out a routine training mission at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Al-Maliki stated that an investigation committee has begun probing the causes of the accident. He prayed to the God Almighty to accept them as righteous martyrs and to bestow their families and relatives patience and solace.

