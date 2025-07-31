Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and the National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in waste management, support environmental sustainability, and raise public awareness within the supervisory area of DGDA.

The goal is to transform Diriyah into a global cultural and tourist destination, attracting more than 50 million visits annually by 2030.

According to a recent press release from the authority, DGDA is committed to developing Diriyah, which is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif District.

This district lies at the heart of the development project as an architectural masterpiece that embodies the scientific and cultural advancement of the birthplace of the first Saudi State and reflects its pioneering vision for sustainable practices.

Under this agreement, MWAN will collaborate with DGDA by providing a list of qualified service providers, licensed facilities, and establishments related to waste management activities, as well as assisting DGDA in clarifying the terms and regulations of the waste management system.

The strategic deal was signed by Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo and MWAN Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdullah bin Faisal Alsebaei.

It aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes unifying efforts and adopting methodologies to protect the environment, achieve sustainability, and enhance the quality of life.

As part of this cooperation, Diriyah will pilot its first model neighborhood focused on sustainability, introducing source separation of waste within residential areas, utilizing and recycling of construction and demolition waste in the execution of Diriyah projects, in addition to reducing waste at the source in support of sustainability and the realization of a circular economy.

Additionally, MWAN will contribute to developing and improving waste management and regulations, while also exchanging environmental data and statistics to support decision-making and enhance institutional performance, it stated.

The new partnership reflects DGDA’s commitment to developing Diriyah and reflects its pioneering vision in sustainable practices. It also embodies MWAN’s efforts to regulate the waste management sector and achieve environmental sustainability across the Kingdom, it added.

