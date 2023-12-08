RIYADH — Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman received a phone call on Thursday from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.



During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to further strengthen them in the defense field.

They also discussed the current situation and major developments at the regional and international levels, and the efforts made towards addressing them.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).