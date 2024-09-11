The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) has announced at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh the launch of its Generative AI (GenAI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) initiative.

This groundbreaking initiative is designed to transform the role of DCO Member States to become key innovators in the global GenAI arena by fostering collaboration, and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.

DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya said: “It is my distinct honour to announce the launch of the Generative AI Centre of Excellence, a groundbreaking initiative spearheaded by the Digital Cooperation Organisation and championed by Saudi Arabia. DCO is taking bold steps to maximising the value of multilateral cooperation and seize the opportunities of GenAi era. The GenAI Centre of Excellence provides the platform that will enable DCO Member States to produce GenAI solutions.”

Multilateral framework

AlYahya added: “At the heart of this initiative is a multilateral framework that ensures access and fosters collaboration among DCO Member States, supporting their transition from consumers of GenAI technology to active producers. This approach paves the way for DCO Member States to become global leaders in GenAI innovation and hubs of intellectual property.

Key benefits of the GenAI CoE initiative include promoting inclusive collaboration among governments, private sectors, and academia, ensuring all member states can participate in the GenAI revolution, in addition to catalysing innovation in Member States by transforming them into creators of GenAI solutions, building local capacity, increasing intellectual property and driving innovation.

DCO is committed to advancing AI capabilities and fostering innovation across its Member States, ensuring that all nations can fully harness the power of Generative AI. Through the GenAI Centre of Excellence, DCO is empowering nations and enabling innovation by creating a platform that bridges technological divides and enhances collaboration. Together, DCO and its Member States are shaping an inclusive future for AI, where no country is left behind, and every nation is positioned to lead in the global AI landscape.

