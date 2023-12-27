RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received on Tuesday a phone call from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



During the call, the two leaders reviewed the historical and strategic relations between the two countries and ways to further develop them in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.



Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Modi discussed a number of topics of mutual concern. They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and the efforts being made to address them.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).