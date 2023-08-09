Riyadh: The Saudi-Costa Rica Investment Forum emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships between the private sectors of both countries and encouraging joint investments.



The event, which took place yesterday in Costa Rica's capital, San Jose, was attended by President Rodrigo Chaves of the Republic of Costa Rica and Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.



The forum brought together various ministers, government officials, private sector representatives, and companies from Saudi Arabia and Costa Rica. The participants discussed the need to strengthen bilateral investments in several sectors of mutual interest. They also explored opportunities for expanding the investment partnership between the two countries and reviewed high-quality investment prospects.



Additionally, the forum highlighted the significance of executing substantial projects in crucial sectors and creating a secure investment environment for both Saudi and Costa Rican investors.



During the forum, Minister Al-Falih held meetings with several Costa Rican ministers, including Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Trade Manuel Tovar Rivera, and Minister of Public Works and Transport Luis Amador. These meetings focused on enhancing cooperation and collaboration in areas of shared interest. They also explored avenues for expanding qualitative investment partnerships.



Overall, the Saudi-Costa Rica Investment Forum aimed to promote economic cooperation and create a conducive climate for enhanced investment collaboration between the two countries.