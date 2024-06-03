Riyadh: The Kingdom's accession, through the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, to the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIMC) initiative reflects its interest in uniting the efforts of partners towards increasing and accelerating innovation in agricultural and food systems to support climate action.

This initiative provides a unique platform for cooperation between countries on common challenges regarding agricultural innovations in light of climate change.



The initiative aims to significantly increase investment in climate action by its participants. It also seeks to support frameworks that enable technical discussions and enhance expertise, knowledge, and priorities across all international and national levels of innovation.

The initiative is keen on establishing appropriate structures for exchanges between ministers, senior scientists, and other relevant stakeholders to foster creativity and cooperation in common research priorities among countries.