RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's satisfaction with the adoption of the US-proposed resolution regarding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a hostage-exchange deal, and a return to political negotiations to find sustainable solutions to the crisis in Gaza and end the human suffering in the strip.

The Kingdom emphasized that all parties involved in the crisis must commit to ending the protracted war. It reaffirmed its full support for all international efforts leading to a sustainable ceasefire and resolving the Palestinian issue in accordance with international resolutions, which will contribute to the stability of the region and the attainment of international security and peace.

