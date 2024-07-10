PORT SUDAN — Saudi Arabia welcomed international and UN efforts aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire in Sudan, Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Walid Al-Khereiji said, offering the country's full support in this regard.



Khereiji also welcomed the humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people, the combination of which would push toward completing what was reached in “Jeddah 1 and Jeddah 2” peace talks, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA.”



Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan First Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan received Al-Khereiji in Port Sudan.



During the reception, the Deputy Foreign Minister conveyed to Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan the greetings of the Saudi leadership, stressing its keenness to restore security and stability to Sudan.



This requires calm, wisdom and self-restraint as well as the keenness and determination to resume negotiations, flexibility, and a positive response to humanitarian initiatives.

