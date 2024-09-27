NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia has called on G20 countries to intensify joint efforts to address the international community's failure in confronting Israel’s serious violations of international laws and norms. The Kingdom emphasized the need for a ceasefire and a path toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.



Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made the remarks on Wednesday during the second meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers, chaired by Brazil, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



Prince Faisal praised Brazil’s efforts to enhance global cooperation, stating, "The fact that our meeting is being held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly underscores the importance of the G20 in ensuring the health of the global economy, enhancing multilateral cooperation, and finding innovative solutions to common challenges."



The minister called for urgent reforms to international institutions, highlighting the current gaps in their responses to crises, particularly regarding the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine. He emphasized that the failure of these institutions to fulfill their duties leads to a crisis of legitimacy and trust.



Prince Faisal warned that prolonging the conflict deepens Palestinian suffering, threatens international peace, and undermines the prospects of achieving comprehensive peace in the region.



The Saudi official also stressed the importance of reforming the United Nations system, particularly the Security Council, to address crises more effectively and adapt to global transformations and development needs. He affirmed that reforming the Security Council would enhance its credibility and response to contemporary challenges.



In his address, Prince Faisal underscored the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of multilateral development banks and strengthening the legitimacy of the international financial and trade systems through G20 cooperation.



He concluded by reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s dedication to joint action within the G20, emphasizing that their collaboration has proven essential in addressing global economic needs and paving the way for a just and sustainable future.

