RIYADH — Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the ratification by the Slovenian parliament of the government’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Saudi Arabia reiterated its call to the international community, particularly the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, to take positive steps in recognition of the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The Kingdom renewed its call to the rest of the countries of the world that have not yet recognized State of Palestine to urgently recognize it. The ministry appreciated Slovenia Republic’s decision, saying that it affirms the international community’s consensus, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

