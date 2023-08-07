RIYADH — The United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM) unanimously decided that Saudi Arabia will host the headquarters of the UN's Global Geospatial Ecosystem Center of Excellence in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This represents a new phase to enhance the global partnership toward the future environment for managing geospatial information. The center is considered an important platform for foreseeing the future of geospatial information management using qualitative, innovative and advanced methods, in order to achieve growth, innovation and sustainable development.

The tasks of the center will include taking the lead of research and development in integrating geospatial data with digital transformation, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and the Internet of Things to build a sustainable future geospatial environment.

The center will also host international forums to develop the research in building an incubating environment for information and attract ideas and experiences, in addition to coordinating with the UN experts to develop the sector locally, regionally, and globally. It will also include developing a program for training and building capabilities and knowledge expertise.

The President of the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GEOSA), Dr. Eng. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel, has expressed his gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support for the survey, geospatial information, and photography sectors related to their work in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Al-Sayel noted that this file has received great care and support from the Minister of Defense, Chairman of GEOSA, and members of the Board of Directors of GEOSA, which will constitute a quantum leap in managing global geographic information, and building geospatial information, which comes in line with the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 that aim to expand the scope of the e-services to include the geographical information to support the health, education, and the other government services.

The pioneering role of Saudi Arabia in chairing the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts for Geospatial Information Management, along with its active participation in international organizations in the field of surveying and geospatial information has enabled the country to keep pace with the latest scientific findings in this field and to see the best international experiences and practices, which made the Kingdom occupy a leading position, Al-Sayel said.

Saudi Arabia, represented by GEOSA, was elected chairman of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts for Geospatial Information Management at its first meeting held in Riyadh in February 2015.

The Kingdom was re-elected to the chairmanship and secretariat of the Arab Committee at the 6th meeting of the Arab Committee, which was held in Jeddah in February 2019.

