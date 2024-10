Saudi Arabia will establish Almond City in Al-Mandaq of Al-Baha region, aiming to increase local almond tree production, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, which has initiated the project, said it opens up an opportunity for investors.

The city will be constructed on one-million square metre area. The deadline for submitting bids is 19th November, 2024, according to the ministry.