RIYADH — The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia vehemently condemns and rejects the recent actions of the Israeli occupation forces, including the storming of Al-Shifa Hospital and the bombing near the Jordanian field hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip.



"These actions constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, contravene established international norms and agreements, and serve as clear evidence of the deliberate targeting of civilians and medical staff."



The Kingdom emphasized the urgent need to activate international accountability mechanisms to address these persistent violations and the inhumane practices carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against children, women, civilians, medical facilities, and relief teams.

The Israeli army late Wednesday targeted Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City with a tank shell, said authorities in the embattled Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said the tank shell hit the coronary care unit in the hospital and also caused damage to the surgical unit.

It also said that the two technicians arrested by the Israeli army in its widely condemned raid on the hospital were the ones responsible for its power generator.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said the Israeli army deliberately ruined and damaged much of the hospital's medical equipment during the raid.

The hospital had already suspended services due to shortages of fuel and supplies as a result of an ongoing Israeli blockade though it still has many patients and people taking shelter in the complex from Israeli attacks.

On Wednesday morning, the Israeli army stormed Al-Shifa after besieging it for days

