LONDON — In an impressive win, Saudi Arabia secured a position on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the 2024-2025 term, garnering a resounding 143 votes from member states during the elections in London.

The IMO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, focuses on ensuring the safety and security of shipping and strives to prevent pollution caused by maritime activities.

It also actively promotes initiatives for the preservation of the marine environment and the protection of natural resources.

The Transport General Authority (TGA) emphasized that Saudi Arabia's election to the IMO Council reflects the diligent efforts of the leadership and the unwavering support for the maritime transport system.

The TGA underscored the Kingdom's initiatives dedicated to safeguarding the maritime environment, which significantly contributed to this notable achievement.

As a newly elected member of the IMO Council, Saudi Arabia is poised to play a pivotal role in activating the organization's initiatives, according to the TGA.

The Kingdom will also actively participate in shaping international systems and laws related to global trade and maritime transport.

Highlighting Saudi Arabia's esteemed position in the maritime sector, the TGA pointed out that the Saudi maritime fleet leads at the regional level, and Saudi ports are acknowledged as among the most efficient globally.

Additionally, the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) has set forth numerous initiatives and ambitious objectives to propel the Saudi maritime sector to an advanced level on the global stage by 2030.

The Kingdom aims to handle 40 million containers annually and streamline cargo handling procedures.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia is committed to developing marine tourism through cruise ships and coastal transportation, leveraging its strategic location as a hub connecting the East and West.

Serving as a vital route for 13 percent of global trade passing through the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia is poised to make significant contributions to the maritime landscape in the coming years.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).