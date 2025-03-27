Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has completed the replacement of 133,459 LED lighting units in the Prophet’s Mosque and its facilities, ensuring compliance with top international standards, reported SPA.

The initiative standardized lighting colors, eliminating previous inconsistencies in the illumination of the minarets, domes, and roof, it stated.

The new lighting system enhances the visual identity of the Prophet’s Mosque, accentuating its architectural beauty and improving the nightscape.

With a colour temperature of 4000K, the lighting creates a calm and reassuring atmosphere, providing a comfortable and safe environment for worshippers and visitors, stated the SPA report.

The authority has implemented advanced smart lighting systems that regulate light distribution, intensity, and color temperature based on specific needs, it added.

