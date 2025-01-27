RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior conducted extensive inspection campaigns across Saudi Arabia from January 16 to January 22, targeting compliance with residency, labor, and border security laws.



The campaigns uncovered a total of 22,555 violations, including 14,260 related to residency laws, 4,954 to border security, and 3,341 to labor laws.



Authorities detained 1,700 individuals attempting to cross the border into the Kingdom illegally, of whom 42% were Yemenis, 56% Ethiopians, and 2% from other nationalities. Additionally, 81 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.



Twenty-four individuals were apprehended for facilitating illegal entry, transporting, sheltering, or employing violators.



Currently, 33,871 expatriates—comprising 30,984 men and 2,887 women—are undergoing procedures to enforce regulations.



Among them, 26,489 violators were directed to contact their respective embassies or consulates for travel documentation, 2,274 were instructed to make departure arrangements, and 10,948 were repatriated.



The Ministry of Interior has reiterated the severe penalties for those who facilitate illegal entry into the Kingdom, including up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in such crimes. These acts are classified as major crimes warranting immediate arrest.



The ministry urged the public to report any violations by contacting 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 or 996 in other areas of the Kingdom.

