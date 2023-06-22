RIYADH — The average precipitation in Saudi Arabia witnessed an increase of 40% reaching 110mm, the highest in 40 years, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) has said.



The MEWA report is based on precipitation recorded in different Saudi regions for three years since 2020 during the rainy season that starts in October.



MEWA revealed the weather details at a meeting under the name of "Analysing the rainfall condition for the year 1444 AH, and its impact on water sources", during which it reviewed the outputs of the hydrological network and periodic monitoring wells.



The average precipitation recorded during the past three years was the highest in 40 years, when it was 40 percent lower at 79mm.



The ministry also released monthly and annual reports, which calculate the precipitation, surface runoff, quantities of water received in dams, and the amount of change in groundwater levels, along with other data.



MEWA clarified the amounts of precipitation and the volume of the incoming and outgoing torrential waters from the dams for the year 2023, noting that the measuring stations in the Riyadh region recorded the highest average depth of precipitation with 222 mm.



The highest daily precipitation was recorded on 24 November 2022 in the Makkah region at 167mm, followed by the Jazan region on 13 March 2023. The relative distribution of rainfall readings during the rainy season ranged between 1 mm and 5 mm, which represents more than 50% of the readings.



The volume of torrents in various regions of Saudi Arabia during the rainy season amounted to 2.15 billion cubic meters. Dams accounted for 665 million cubic meters of this, the ministry said, noting that 385 million cubic meters were drained.



It added that the quantities of floodwater received by the dams of the Makkah region amounted to more than 212 million cubic meters.



As for the highest amount of torrents received, it was in the Baish Dam in the Jazan region at 113 million cubic meters.



MEWA is working on implementing the operational plan for dams by opening the gates for irrigation purposes based on the agricultural seasons, while maintaining the safe limit of water allocated for drinking purposes.



The ministry is also working on expanding the hydrological monitoring network by applying the most modern technologies.



The hydrological network consists of 979 monitoring stations and wells, which are distributed over all regions of Saudi Arabia.

