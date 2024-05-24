RIYADH — Saudi Arabia extended support for Jordanian airdrops to provide relief supplies to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.



Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief), has supplied equipment and tools to Jordan, represented by the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, to be delivered to the Jordanian Hashemite Armed Forces (Arab Army) and relevant authorities. This is aimed to support the humanitarian efforts made by Jordan to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian conditions prevailing there, by providing parachutes and nets designated for airdrops of humanitarian aid weighing 30 tons.



This is part of the Saudi popular campaign to relieve the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. This reflects Saudi Arabia’s keenness to deliver urgent humanitarian and relief aid to the affected areas in the Gaza Strip in various possible ways.

