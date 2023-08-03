Riyadh: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait reiterate their confirmation that the natural resources in the maritime “Divided Area”, including the entire Al-Durra gas field are exclusively owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, as the two countries have the full sovereign rights to exploit the resources of the area.



Also, the Kingdom and Kuwait reiterate their previous and persistent calls for the Islamic Republic of Iran to engage in negotiations concerning the eastern border of the maritime Divided Area, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait to be represented as one negotiating party, while Iran represents the other party.



The Ministry indicated that these negotiations should be conducted in accordance with international law and the principles of good neighborliness.