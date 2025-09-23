RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has warned against engaging in any land transportation activity on roads without a license, emphasizing that soliciting or offering passenger transport services in public or unauthorized locations constitutes a clear violation of the new Road Transport Law, issued by a Royal Decree last month.



Bandar Al-Jadhaa, media relations officer at the TGA, said that the Road Transport Law explicitly criminalizes the behavior of individuals who engage in activities such as calling out passengers on the roads or operating transportation services without a license. These are considered as illegal practices that expose violators to severe financial and administrative penalties, Al-Arabiya.net reported.



Regarding the mechanisms that the authority will use to ensure compliance with the regulations and effectively monitor violations across the Kingdom, Al-Jadhaa stated that the authority has several methods to verify compliance by licensees and identify violators. Among the most important of these are field inspection teams that operate 24/7 in various cities and regions across the Kingdom. These teams are deployed according to work plans that target areas most prone to violations, and inspectors issue violation notices on-site.



Regarding the procedures for handling vehicles seized for up to 60 days, and the criteria for determining whether they should be put up for public auction, Al-Jadhaa explained that a vehicle may be seized for up to 60 days depending on the severity of the violation. The vehicle is then released to its owner after the violation is rectified, in terms of payment of all fines and fees, and meeting all regulatory requirements.



In cases of repeated violations or persistent operation without a license, the regulatory procedures outlined in the regulations will be applied, including the sale of the vehicle at a public auction, in accordance with transparent and published rules and procedures. In addition, non-Saudi nationals found guilty of such violations may be subject to deportation.



Regarding the expected benefits of this new system for road safety and the regulation of the land transportation sector in the Kingdom, Al-Jadhaa said that the Road Transport Law aims to enhance road safety and improve road security by reducing haphazard stops and irregular practices. It also contributes to improving the quality and fairness of services by restricting operations to licensed and regulated entities and drivers, thus protecting consumers and eliminating unfair competition. This also promotes compliance within the sector, in line with the system's objectives of regulating activities and improving safety, security, and operational quality.



The law protects the rights of passengers and users of land transportation services, and it also protects investors and licensees. This will positively impact the stability of the sector, encourage investment, and promote the growth of land transportation activities and services, in line with the Kingdom's strategic objectives for the sector.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).