RIYADH — The Saudi-Brazilian Roundtable Meeting held on Wednesday in Riyadh discussed the investment opportunities between the two countries.

The meeting was held in the presence of Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi, and Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.

It was also attended by the Chairman of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) Jorge Viana, and President of the Federal Senate of Brazil Rodrigo Pacheco, as well as several government officials and private sector representatives from both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of improving investment relations between Saudi Arabia and Brazil, and enhancing efforts to develop bilateral economic and investment ties.

Developing qualitative investments for entrepreneurial companies, and enabling the private sector to benefit from the investment opportunities from both countries were also discussed.

Furthermore, they touched on the investment partnership aspects in the fields of renewable energy, mining, agriculture, food industry, financial services, petrochemicals, logistics services, and real estate, as well as ways for strengthening them and the opportunities for increasing the investments of Saudi and Brazilian companies in the two countries.

The Saudi-Brazilian Roundtable Meeting stressed the importance of benefiting from the available opportunities in the fields of common interest and contributing to providing support and incentives to develop investment relations between Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

