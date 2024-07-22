A UAE economic delegation headed by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Chairman of Investopia, is visiting India this week to discuss boosting economic ties.

The delegation, which includes Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, will explore opportunities to forge new partnerships at the government and private sector levels in the fields of logistics, advanced industries, entrepreneurship, SMEs, environment and investment.

The visit falls within the framework of the growing economic relations between the two countries, which have witnessed significant development in all aspects of cooperation over the past years, with the unlimited support of both leaderships.

New version of Investopia Global Talks in Chennai

A new version of Investopia Global Talks will be held in the South Indian city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, during the UAE delegation’s visit in order to create diverse economic and investment opportunities that support the two countries' vision of expanding sectors and areas of mutual interest.

The latest edition of the event will hold three panel discussions on enhancing the prospects for economic, investment and trade cooperation between the UAE and India in light of global economic developments. They will support cooperation between the two countries in the decarbonisation of heavy industries, review recent global trends on investment and trade,as well as promising opportunities for the growth of SMEs. The session titled "Make in the Emirates" will feature Osama Amir Fadel, Associate Deputy Industrial Accelerator Sector, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Rola Abu-Mina CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, UAE; and Shakir Zeinel, Head of Banking at Emirates Development Bank. It will highlight the advantages and potential offered by the UAE to investors in the industrial sector, as well as the sector’s competitiveness at the regional and global levels.

Furthermore, the latest edition of Investopia India will host a roundtable with the participation of government officials, businessmen, and investors from both countries to explore economic, investment, and trade opportunities in the private sector, enabling both Indian and UAE business communities to benefit from it. Over 300 participants, including industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, economic experts, and representatives of leading Emirati and Indian private sector companies are expected to take part in this session.

Meetings with Indian ministers and government officials

Al Marri will hold several one-on-one meetings with Indian ministers and government officials, including MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and Dr TRB Raja, the Minister of Industry, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, in the government of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

In addition, the Minister of Economy will visit the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), one of India's premier engineering and technology institutes known for its advanced research facilities and laboratories. IITM actively engages in various cutting-edge research projects.

The visit will foster exchange of knowledge and best practices in scientific research, entrepreneurship, startups, FinTech, and AI. will also visit the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, gaining insights into the latest advancements fueling the growth of advanced industries, space exploration, and electric vehicles.

The visiting UAE delegation includes more than 27 representatives of government entities and national and private companies. These include the Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Sharaf Group, Lulu Group International, Emirates Development Bank (EDB), Standard Chartered UAE, GFG Alliance, PGI Group, Wio Bank, and WizzAir Abu Dhabi. In addition, 14 UAE SMEs will showcase their innovative projects before participating investors at the latest Investopia Global Talks.-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).