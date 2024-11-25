RIYADH — The Board of Directors of the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) has approved allowing licensed flour milling companies to export flour to global markets.

This should be under a mechanism whereby the companies must pledge that they will export only a fixed percentage of their surplus production capacities without compromising the needs of the local market.



GFSA Governor Eng. Ahmed Al-Faris said that this decision is based on the regulatory and supervisory role of GFSA towards licensed flour milling companies and in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 that supports national industries and opens up opportunities for competition based on the high quality of their products. He said that the authority's Board of Directors has approved allowing licensed flour milling companies to export flour to global markets with a commitment to refund the full value of the wheat support provided by the state for the quantities to be exported.



GFSA is the governmental body responsible for food security in Saudi Arabia. It manages silos operation and development, as well as organizes the tasks of mills activities to produce, monitor and supervise flour. According to an earlier report, Saudi Arabia’s total annual production of flour reached nearly 900,000 tons, representing more than 20 million bags weighing 45 kilogram each.

